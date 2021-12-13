Lewis Hamilton hugs Max Verstappen after winning Formula 1 Championship 2021. The video was shared online on social media by the official handle of Formula 1. He won in the last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 and went on to beat Lewis Hamilton.

Video:

The absolute class of the field 18 wins between them in 2021, and they battled until the very last lap of the season ⚔️ The Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry will always be remembered#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/BsCqbA5GXm — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)