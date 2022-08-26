Linthoi Chanambam won gold medal at the World Cadet Judo Championships today, August 26. She became the first ever Indian to win top honours at the global event. The 15-year-old from Manipur took a 1-0 win against Bianca Reis to complete top podium finish.

Check the Tweet regarding Linthoi Chanambam's Feat:

HISTORY IS WRITTEN. 🇮🇳 IIS Judoka Linthoi Chanambam is India’s first ever Judo World Champion. ⚡️#CraftingVictories #India #Judo pic.twitter.com/oVTFaSOc5F — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 26, 2022

