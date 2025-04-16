Snacks company Lays have done a surprising collab among two international greats of football and cricket: Lionel Messi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In a recent video shared on Lays India's Instagram account, one of football's greatest players ever, Argentine legend Lionel Messi was doing the football toe bounce trick, with a packet of chips in hand. In the same video, another part was merged, where Indian cricket team legend MS Dhoni was seen doing the same trick with the ball. The video was merged in a manner where it was felt that Dhoni continued the toe bounce trick after Messi missed his. The promotional video campaign was termed as the "ultimate collab". MS Dhoni Wins Heart With Kind Gesture, CSK Captain Obliges To Wheelchair-Seated Elderly Woman's Request For Selfie (See Video).

Lionel Messi and MS Dhoni Do 'Ultimate Collab':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lay's India (@lays_india)

