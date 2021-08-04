Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal in the women's welterweight boxing event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday, August 4, shared an emotional post after the match. Taking to Twitter, the 23-year old shared a post and wrote, "I am grateful to everyone for your love and support."

See her tweet here:

I am grateful to everyone for your love and support. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/M3BZ5FvpCS — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) August 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)