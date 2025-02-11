New look Los Angeles Lakers, with addition of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks was looking to extend the five-game winning run as they faced Utah Jazz at home. All eyes were on Luka Doncic, who was making his Lakers’ debut. Understanding the role and pressure on Doncic, team leader LeBron James encouraged him and said, “Luka, Be Fu**ing Self, Don’t Fit in, Fit the Fu**ing Out”. Watch the viral video below. NBA superstar Luka Doncic had modest stat-line in his debut scoring 14 points with five rebounds and four assists as the Lakers won the game by a 132-113 score moving up to the fourth place in the Western Conference. NBA All-Star 2025: Trae Young, Kyrie Irving Replace Inured Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis Ahead of Mega Event.

LeBron James Encouraging Luka Doncic in Team Huddle During Lakers vs Jazz NBA 2024-25 Match

"Luka, be your f---ing self. Don't fit in, fit the f--- out." -LeBron to Luka 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qj8Tbk8M8R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2025

