The 65th edition of Maharasthra Kesari Kushti wrestling tournament enters its final stage. The competition commenced on January 10 2023 in Pune and the final is scheduled today on January 14. Shivraj Rakshe will take on Harshvardhan Sadgir in the final. The competition is organized by Muralidhar Mohol, former mayor of Pune. The matches of final day have already started. You can watch the live streaming of Maharashtra Kesari Kusti 2023 below.

Maharashtra Kesari Kusti Wrestling Live Streaming

