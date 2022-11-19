Indian paddler Maika Batra achieves moment of history as she becomes the first Indian table tennis player to win a medal in the Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament. Manika won bronze medal in style by beating World No. six & three-time Asian Champion Hina Hayata of Japan 4-2 in bronze medal bout.

Manika Batra Creates History in Asian Cup

