Star Indian Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra commenced his 2025 season at the Potch Invitational Track event, Potchefstroom, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event. Neeraj had a good starting throw as he achieved the distance of 84.52 M in the season opening throw. It is a good start and he will look to build on the momentum till he plays in the Doha Diamond League in May. Neeraj Chopra Set To Begin Javelin Season With Doha Diamond League 2025 on May 16.

Neeraj Chopra Season Opener Throw Video

