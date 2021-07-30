Its curtains down on Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat's journey in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The two have failed to qualify for the finals of 25 meter pistol event.

Shooting: Final Result of 25M Pistol event (Qualification) even as both Manu & Rahi missed out on qualifying for Final: 👉 Manu Bhaker finished 15th | 582 pts 👉 Rahi Sarnobat finished 32nd | 573 pts Total 44 shooters | 8 qualified for Final #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/nmay3b73t5 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2021

