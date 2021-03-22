Manu Bhaker, Sourabh Chaudhary Win Gold in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event

News Flash: GOLD for star Indian duo (Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary) in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event of ISSF World Cup (New Delhi); beat Iranian duo 16-12 in Gold medal match by making a remarkable comeback from 6-10 down Bronze medal for Yashaswini Singh & Abhishek Verma pic.twitter.com/taL1IDhqFT — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 22, 2021

