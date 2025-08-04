A trend that created a craze on social media is Rayaan Arkan Dikha's Viral 'Aura Farming' dance, which has found its way into cricket now. Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf performed the viral 'Aura Farming' dance after claiming the wicket of Jewel Andrew for 24 during WI vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025. Andrew looked the take the match away from Pakistan's grasp, before Rauf dismissed the young wicketkeeper-batter and celebrated with the 'Aura Farming' dance. Check out Haris Rauf doing Rayaan Arkan Dikha's Viral 'Aura Farming' dance below. WI vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub Shine As Pakistan Clinch T20 Series Against West Indies.

Haris Rauf Does The Viral Aura Farming Dance

haris rauf aura farming 😭😹 pic.twitter.com/RxtRnvnjZj — Daud (@Cleanbowled564) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)