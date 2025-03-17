Matt Richtman has scripted history, becoming the first American man in 31 years to win the Los Angeles Marathon. The 40th edition of the annual marathon took place on Sunday, March 16 and Matt Richtman, who is a self-coached runner, clocked an impressive timing of 2:07:56 to win the event. Paul Pilkington was the last American to have won the LA Marathon way back in 1994. Kenya's Athanas Kioko, who clocked 2:10:55, finished second while his countryman Moses Kiptoo Kurgat finished third with a timing of 2:13:13. This was just the second marathon for Matt Richtman after he made his debut at the Twin Cities Marathon in October last year. Jerome Drayton Dies: 1976 Olympian and Last Canadian to Win Boston Marathon Passes Away at Age of 80.

Matt Richtman Becomes First American Man to Win LA Marathon

OH HELLO! Matt Richtman has arrived and put the U.S. distance running world on notice that he’s ready to shake up the men’s marathoning scene. Wins the LA Marathon in 2:07.56! First American to win the race since 1994! The former Montana State star made his marathon debut… pic.twitter.com/suHooIvxFS — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) March 16, 2025

LA Marathon 2025 Men's Winners

Men’s podium results of the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS: 1. Matt Richtman 🇺🇸 2:07:56 2. Athanas Kioko 🇰🇪 2:10:55 3. Moses Kiptoo Kurgat 🇰🇪 2:13:13 pic.twitter.com/t9TPh6eaoY — Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) March 17, 2025

