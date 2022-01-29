Winner of Formula 1 2021, Max Verstappen shows off his new golden helmet for the upcoming season. The official account of Red Bull shared the video of the same on social media. Formula 1 2022 season begins in March 2022 with Bahrain Grand Prix 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing)

