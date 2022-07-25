India’s runner Rajesh Ramesh had a slow start to his race as the national men's 4x400m relay team finished last in their race and second last overall clocking 3:07.29 at 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene. Naganathan Pandi, Muhammed Anas Yahiya and Muhammed Ajmal are the other racers to run the relay. The USA team became the champions in the 4x400 relay.

Watch video highlights:

