Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was recorded on a video punching a fellow first class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows mike repeatedly punching the unidentified passenger drawing blood from his head. The video was first shared by TMZ, which said it was on a Jet Blue plane bound to Florida.

Mike Tyson appears to beat up some fan that pissed him off while on a plane. check us out https://t.co/y8GocwtdCH pic.twitter.com/HL4UzVQMW9 — Fight Scout (@FightScoutApp) April 21, 2022

