With a 3-1 lead in the series, the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference semifinals, and won the contest 121-110, to take the series 4-1. This win puts the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second straight NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference Final, where they will face the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets. Julius Randle shone for the Timberwolves, who scored 29 points against the Warriors, who were without their star player, Stephen Curry, as the player was injured. Boston Celtics Win Game 5 Against New York Knicks in NBA Playoffs 2024–25 Eastern Conference Semifinals To Force Series Into Game 6; NYK Hold 3-2 Lead.

Minnesota Timberwolves Advance To NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference Final

The Minnesota Timberwolves advance to the Western Conference Finals!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google pic.twitter.com/qXNGOTLt6K — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2025

