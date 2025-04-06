Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Mohammed Siraj picked up a four-wicket haul in his four-over spell. The right-arm speedster also completed his 100 wickets in the IPL tournament. Siraj also registered his best figures in the IPL. The 31-year-old took the wickets of Abhishek Sharma (18), Travis Head (8), Aniket Verma (18) and Simarjeet Singh (0). His spell restricted Hyderabad to 152/8 in 20 overs. While chasing, captain Shubman Gill smashed a fine unbeaten half-century as Gujarat registered their hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025. Mohammed Siraj Bowling Video Highlights: Watch Gujarat Titans Pacer Register Best Spell of Indian Premier League Career During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

A Memorable Night for Mohammed Siraj

Effective & Economical ✅ 💯 #TATAIPL wickets ✅ Best bowling figures of his career ✅ A memorable night for Mohd. Siraj as he bags another Player of the Match award in two consecutive games 🏆 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/Y5Jzfr6Vv4#SRHvGT | @mdsirajofficial | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/JtRoLBAu9N — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2025

