Indian teen wrestlers Muskan, Savita and Harshita claimed gold medals at the U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Rome on July 29. Muskan won top honours in 40kg category, Savita clinched gold in 61 kg event while Harshita cruised to final win in 69 kg event category. India made it to three finals today in Rome and won all three finals.

Check the tweet:

News Flash: 3 Finals, 3 Gold medals 🔥 Muskan (40kg), Savita (61kg) & Harshita (69kg) win Gold medals for India in U17 World Wrestling Championships at Rome. 📸 : @wrestling #WrestleRome pic.twitter.com/V0jH9kOCoo — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2022

