This December, Navi Mumbai is set to host Formula Night Street Race for the first time ever. This will be the grand finale of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF), being hosted for the first time in the state of Maharashtra. The race will happen in Mumbai's first FIA-grade street circuit, a 3.753 km track with 14 turns racing through Palm Beach Road and Nerul Lake. The Indian Racing Festival has previously hosted races successfully in the Indian cities: Hyderabad, Chennai, and Coimbatore. Next is Goa in line, followed by Navi Mumbai for the finale. An MoU has been signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, between Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for the event. The weekend will feature a night-time double-header: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen Closes In On Second-Placed Nando Norris After Winning Italian GP 2025, Oscar Piastri Maintains Dominance.

First-Ever Formula Night Street Race in Navi Mumbai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)