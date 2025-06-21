India's Neeraj Chopra displayed his dominance on the international stage, winning his first gold of the season while clinching the Paris Diamond League title with a javelin throw of 88.16m. Chopra managed to hit 88.16m in his first throw, which was the Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist's best throw of the night, finishing ahead of Julian Weber and Mauricio Luiz da Silva. Check out Neeraj Chopra's Paris Diamond League 2025 winning javelin throw below. Neeraj Chopra Wins Paris Diamond League 2025, Clinches Men's Javelin Throw Title With 88.16M Throw.

Neeraj Chopra's Winning Throw

BOOM 💥 Neeraj Chopra with a 88.16m throw in his first attempt! Big statement here at the Paris Diamond League from the champion himself in just his first throw.🔥 📺VC: Wanda DL#ParisDL #NeerajChopra #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NrbLmq6729 — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) June 20, 2025

