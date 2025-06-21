Neeraj Chopra finally breaks his long streak of finishing in the second position as he wins the Paris Diamond League 2025 with a solid 88.16M throw. Neeraj breached the 90M mark in Doha but Julian Weber did enough to beat him, making Neeraj finish second. This time although Neeraj had three foul throws, his first throw made sure he remained strongly in the race and it was enough for him to win with Weber second with a throw of 87.88M. Neeraj Chopra Classic Lineup Confirmed: Star Javelin Thrower to Compete With Some Big Names in Inaugural Edition of NCC 2025.

Neeraj Chopra Wins Paris Diamond League 2025

AND OUR CHAMP WINS THE PARIS DL 💎 1️⃣ Neeraj Chopra 🇮🇳 88.16m 2️⃣ Julian Weber 🇩🇪 87.88m 3️⃣ Da Silva 🇧🇷 86.62m https://t.co/8SjQD3srJR pic.twitter.com/zxUVkG1VZA — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) June 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)