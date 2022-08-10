The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra congratulated Indian athletes for their outstanding performances at Junior World Championships 2022. Selva Prabhu, Rupal and the Indian relay team won medals for India in the sports Event. Chopra took to Twitter to stress that he is very happy after seeing Indian athletes shine at the world stage.

Check Neeraj Chopra's Tweet:

Jr World Championships mein Team India ke saare athletes ka zabardast performance dekh kar bahot accha laga. Congratulations to Selva Prabhu, Rupal and the 4X400 mixed relay team winning medals for India! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6K5DYs4Bvb — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 10, 2022

