Neeraj Chopra won the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 and kept his preparations for the World Championship on track. Neeraj was not at his absolute best but did enough to clinch the win with a throw of 85.29M. It was his second throw of the day, but it was good enough to get him the top spot. His only big competition was Anderson Peters but he was not at his best either. Neeraj has now secured consecutive wins in the Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike 2025. Neeraj Chopra Wins Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, Clinches Men's Javelin Throw Title With 85.29M Throw.

Neeraj Chopra Throw Video

THERE IT IS! 🔥 Neeraj Chopra answers back with a brilliant 85.29m throw to get the lead. 💪 He moves to the first spot. 🔝✅ 🎥VC: Ostrava Golden Spike#Ostrava #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TBoE9J37sf — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) June 24, 2025

