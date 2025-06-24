Neeraj Chopra continues his winning run as he clinches the golden spike title in Ostrava. Days ago, Neeraj returned to winning ways in the Paris Diamond League, when he finished first after a long time. Now he battled it out against the likes of Anderson Peters to finish first with his best throw of 85.29 M. It was his second throw of the day and it was enough for him to seal victory. While building up towards the World Championship, this will surely give him more confidence. Neeraj Chopra Eyes Top Finish at World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Put Any Pressure on Myself for 90M’.

Neeraj Chopra Wins Ostrava Golden Spike 2025

BREAKING: Neeraj Chopra WINS the Javelin Throw title at Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 in Czechia! 🥇🔥 His best throw of 85.29m seals the top spot at the Gold Label meet. #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/cgEpXt4jXq — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 24, 2025

