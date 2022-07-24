Neeraj Chopra scripts history again for India as he wins a silver medal in Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022. This is the first-ever medal at the World Championships in Indian history. The 24-year-old achieved the feat with a throw of 88.13m in the finals in Oregon.

