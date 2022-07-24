Neeraj Chopra scripts history again for India as he wins a silver medal in Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022. This is the first-ever medal at the World Championships in Indian history. The 24-year-old achieved the feat with a throw of 88.13m in the finals in Oregon.

History

#WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHOregon22 🥈 History for Neeraj Chopra! The first ever World Championships silver medal in Indian athletics history. The Olympic champion fought back from a slow start. Brilliant. And Anderson Peters, take a bow. 90.54! 👏🏽https://t.co/C08kJGmqfr pic.twitter.com/Ct2m2o9hHL — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 24, 2022

Silver Medal

Neeraj Chopra can't improve on his 88.13m in his final attempt in the men's javelin throw. He still creates history becoming the first Indian man to win a medal at the World Championships. He takes silver behind Anderson Peters who retains the world title he won in 2019. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 24, 2022

History Maker

Historic Silver Medal for #India 🇮🇳 Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins historic Silver Medal at World Athletics Championship after Olympics. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 Your hard work has paid off & you’ve given India yet another reason to celebrate after Tokyo Olympics pic.twitter.com/NCWzbSNWI4 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 24, 2022

India's Pride

Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal for India in 2022 World Athletics Championship with 88.13 meter javelin throw. You have again brought laurels for our country. @Neeraj_chopra1 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) July 24, 2022

Record-Breaker

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian man to medal at World Championships. His best throw of 88.13 came in his fourth attempt, on a day Anderson Peters bossed the field with three 90m+ throws. On not his best day, Neeraj still walks away with a silver. #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/JZHSPUI1LX — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) July 24, 2022

