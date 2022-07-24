Indian batting star Virat Kohli lauded Neeraj Chopra after the latter bagged a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday, July 24. Chopra, with this feat, became only the second Indian and the first male from the country to secure a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the silver at the World Athletics Championships. We are proud of you."

See Virat Kohli's Tweet:

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the silver at the World Athletics Championships. We are proud of you. 🇮🇳👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 24, 2022

