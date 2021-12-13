Newly named Test team vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. Gujarat's Priyank Panchal has been named his replacement.

See BCCI's Tweet:

NEWS - Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9pic.twitter.com/b8VgoN52LW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

