The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh. India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SL T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Jasprit Bumrah Added to Indian Squad

NEWS - The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. More details here - https://t.co/hIoAKbDnLA #INDvSL #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

