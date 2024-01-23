The Super Bowl is one of the biggest games on the sports calendar, with the event attracting nearly 500 million views every year. This time the game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. While the NFL holds the right to decide pre-game and post-game shows, this year the league will have the Black National Anthem performed in Super Bowl LVIII Pregame and singer Andra Day will perform the same. Taylor Swift’s Beau, NFL Sensation Travis Kelce, Voted ‘Sexiest Athlete’ in People Magazine’s Latest Rankings.

NFL to Have 'Black National Anthem' Performed by Andra Day for Super Bowl LVIII Pre-Game

🚨 The NFL announced that the Super Bowl pregame will include a performance of the Black National Anthem, 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' by Andra Day pic.twitter.com/UiJszU9ucS — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 21, 2024

NFL Official Post

