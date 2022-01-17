Team India have begun preparations for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, the first of which gets underway on January 19 at the Boland Park in Paarl. The Indian team, under the leadership of KL Rahul, would look to avenge their Test series which they recently lost 1-2. BCCI shared pictures of their training session on Twitter.

See Pictures Here:

ODI MODE 🔛 We are here at Boland Park to begin prep for the ODIs 👍🏻#TeamIndia | #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/psMVDaNwbc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2022

