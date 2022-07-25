Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain has brought serious allegations against Boxing Federation of India. She mentioned in a Tweet that she has constantly been mentally harassed by the BFI. She pointed at the internal politics of the organisation and said her coaches are not been allowed in the Commonwealth village. The boxer also complained, for this her last World Championship performance was hampered. She also ensured that she wont let this degrade her performance this time in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment, says, "training stopped 8 days before Commonwealth Games" pic.twitter.com/z9gkeQnHpm — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)