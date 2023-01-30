Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Madhya Pradesh is all set to begin with the opening ceremony on Monday, January 30 at 6:30 PM IST. The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur at Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium here on Monday evening. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. The live telecast of the Khelo India Games will be provided to the fans by Star Sports Network channels, Fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to get the free live streaming. Khelo India Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Date and Time: Know When and Where is Curtain Raiser Event of KIYG 5.0.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Just one more day and the curtains will open on the #KheloIndiaGames! 🥳 Tune-in 📺to the opening ceremony on 30th January, 6:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.#UmmeedSeYakeenTak pic.twitter.com/4aBHeq7x8p — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 29, 2023

