The Khelo India Youth Games, one of India's most important domestic sport events is set to get underway with a glittering opening ceremony, which will be held on January 30. The opening ceremony will mark the start of the multi-discipline event and will be held in Bhopal. The proceedings will begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans would also be excited to know that top stars like Shaan, Neeti Mohan and also Shiva Mani would be present at the ceremony. Khelo India Youth Games Created Sports Environment in State, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Details:

Get ready for the grand opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 5.0, Bhopal. For entry passes click on the link & fill in your details:https://t.co/2NqfnDzCZS Date: 30th January 2023#KheloIndiaInMP #KIYG2022 #KheloIndia #HindustanKaDilDhadkaDo @yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/3E6hu8UiSL — MP MyGov (@MP_MyGov) January 23, 2023

