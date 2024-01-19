Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Friday, January 19, 2024. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister Anurag Thakur are also present on the occasion. This is the first time that the Khelo India Youth Games are being held in South India. The Games will be played across four cities of Tamil Nadu, namely Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore. According to reports, the logo for the games incorporates the figure of poet Thiruvalluvar. How to Watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Live Streaming in India? Get Free Telecast Details of KIYG Season 6 on TV With Time in IST.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/6bE2Cm39D6 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

