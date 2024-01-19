The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is set to get underway with a glittering opening ceremony. The curtain-raiser of the sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi declare the event open. The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 opening ceremony will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium in Chennai and it starts at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide live telecast of the event while fans, who want to watch live streaming of the same, can do so on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Mascot Is Veera Mangai: View Photos and Videos of Mascot That Represents Legendary Freedom Fighter Rani Velu Nachiyar.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony

Watch it unfold live on DD Sports! 📺✨ — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 19, 2024

