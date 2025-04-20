Paul Heyman shocked the world at WrestleMania 41, turning on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns and helping Seth Rollins win the big-money Triple Threat match. Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Roman Reigns went at it against each other with their best moves and could not find a way out to win. Paul Heyman, around whom the feud revolved with CM Punk and Roman Reigns both having ties to him, made the difference in the end. There have been several speculations so far stating that Paul Heyman would eventually side with Seth Rollins and it happened. He pretended to side with CM Punk first and then gave him a low blow. Just as Roman Reigns was preparing to hit Seth Rollins with the chair, he came up with another low blow, this time to Roman Reigns and eventually sided with Seth Rollins. He gave the steel chair to Seth Rollins, who hit Roman Reigns with it and pinned him to win the Triple Threat. 'The Visionary' then posed with Paul Heyman in shocking scenes at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Jey Uso Defeats 'The Ring General' Gunther To Become New WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Paul Heyman Turns on CM Punk and Roman Reigns, Joins Seth Rollins

