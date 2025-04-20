Jey Uso finally has his moment! The 'Main Event' star has defeated Gunther to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 20. The rivalry between the two took off in the past few weeks leading up to this fight and surely lived up to its hype. In a spectacular contest that saw both superstars give it their absolute best at each other, Jey Uso came out on top. After taking what Gunther had to offer, which included his ruthless chops and the powerbomb, Jey Uso laid out Gunther with a spear and then struck him with Uso splashes to pick up the win. He was joined by his brother Jimmy Uso as he celebrated with the title. WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees: Here’s Full List of Wrestling Legends Honoured Ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso Wins World Heavyweight Title at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso vs Gunther WWE WrestleMania 41 Highlights

