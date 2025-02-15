World is moving ahead with the technological advancements and AI (Artificial Intelligence) is the new buzzing word. Sport is not left behind with some of the sports already using AI for the back-end and back-office workings. But rarely ‘Physical AI’ involvement was seen in major sports. The NBA – leading from the front introduced Physical AI in sport and launched the video ahead of 2025 All-star Game. The robots were seen doing multiple tasks effortlessly from on court action to gym. Watch the interesting video below. 2025 NBA All-Star: Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Shooting Contest Called Off by League.

NBA and Golden State Warriors Showcase New Technical Advancement Ahead of 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Adam Silver and Golden State Warriors Bring Physical AI to the NBA at 2025 NBA All-Star Technology Summit. pic.twitter.com/4z5lXOc9QO — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2025

