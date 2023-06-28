The Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 came to a conclusion with the Indian athletes finishing their campaign on a high note. The athletes made their country proud by winning 202 medals, including 76 gold medals. Congratulating the athletes for their success in Berlin, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes.” Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023: Indian Contingent Crosses 50-Medal Mark in Berlin.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Athletes

Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)