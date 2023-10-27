Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal while his compatriot Nitesh Kumar settled for silver in the men's singles SL3 badminton event at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. In an all-Indian final, Bhagat beat Kumar 22-20, 18-21 and 21-19 to eventually win the contest 2-1. It was also India's 21st gold medal in this edition of the Asian Para Games.

Pramod Bhagat Wins Gold Medal, Nitesh Kumar Bags Silver

PRAMOD BHAGAT IS NOW PARA ASIAN GAMES CHAMPION The Paralympic Champion defeated compatriot Nitesh Kumar 22-20, 18-21, 21-19 in a thriller to win gold in Men's SL3 Category Nitesh Kumar won silver medal Congratulations to both 🥇#21 for India pic.twitter.com/Tx4qsaKkso — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)