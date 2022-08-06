Priyanka Goswami produced a sensational display in the Women's 10,000m Race Walk final as she won a silver medal in the event. The Indian athlete registered her personal best time at the event to secure India's 3rd medal in athletics and 27th overall.

Priyanka Goswami sets a Personal Best on her way to a 🥈 in the women's 10000m race-walk! A third medal in athletics for India🔥#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/HpTROXfLvR — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 6, 2022

