Telugu Titans will lock horns against the UP Yoddhas in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 tournament on Saturday, August 30. The Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2025 match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium and will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcaster for PKL 12 is Star Sports Network. Fans will get the live telecast viewing option of the PKL 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network channels on TV. Fans can also find live streaming online viewing options of the Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas match on JioHotstar mobile app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. PKL 2025 Full Schedule: Check Fixture List of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 With Date, Venue and Time in IST.

PKL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐏𝐊𝐋 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝟏𝟐 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 - 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝟏 The first whistle, raid & tackle of the league stage begin in Vizag at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium 📍 Watch the action LIVE from AUG 29 on @StarSportsIndia and @JioHotstar 📲#PKL #ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/qam8Y5GS04 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 31, 2025

