PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana was seen attempting to play a smash shot on a volleyball in a video, which went viral on Monday. The video is from the Prime Volleyball league where Ramana, who is a bronze medallist at the 1986 Asian Games in volleyball, is seen showing that he still has got some moves to show on the volleyball court.

Watch Video:

𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫, 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 ⚡ 📽️ Watch @Pvsindhu1's father P.V. Ramana acing it on the court 🏐😍#PrimeVolley pic.twitter.com/Hrw5khUMRW — Prime Volleyball (@PrimeVolley) January 31, 2022

Reacting to this video, Viren Rasquinha, who is a former Indian hockey player, wrote, jokingly stating that he would have been been in a hospital bed had he attempted such moves in hockey at the moment.

See His Tweet:

My God!!! @Pvsindhu1’s dad PV Ramana, Asian Games bronze medallist in 1986 and Arjuna awardee, is on 🔥 Rolling back the years. I was just thinking if I try and do something similar in hockey now, il have to book a hospital bed for myself 🤭😛 https://t.co/m6fCmBpM7o — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) January 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)