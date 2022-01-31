PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana was seen attempting to play a smash shot on a volleyball in a video, which went viral on Monday. The video is from the Prime Volleyball league where Ramana, who is a bronze medallist at the 1986 Asian Games in volleyball, is seen showing that he still has got some moves to show on the volleyball court.

Watch Video:

Reacting to this video, Viren Rasquinha, who is a former Indian hockey player, wrote, jokingly stating that he would have been been in a hospital bed had he attempted such moves in hockey at the moment.

See His Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)