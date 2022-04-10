Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback QB Dwayne Haskins, 24, died after he was struck by a dump truck on a South Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. "He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic, it's an open traffic homicide investigation." Miranda said in a statement. Haskins earlier had shared a video of Steelers running back Najee Harris on his Instagram account and was seen enjoying with his teammate. Haskins and his fans hardly knew what life had in store for for the quarterback.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PsDEx9RI5J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Watch Viral Video

A video yesterday from Dwayne Haskins on IG having fun with Najee Harris down in south Florida #Steelers pic.twitter.com/4WqGhYPolN — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 9, 2022

