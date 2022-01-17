It is the 2022 NFL Wild Card Round and Kansas City Chiefs will be up against Pittsburgh Steelers at the Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 06:45 pm IST. The Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD. However, live streaming online of 2022 NFL will not be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Live streaming of NFL 2022 playoffs will be available on NFL Game Pass and fans will have to pay for the subscription.

