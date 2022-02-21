The 15-year-old Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has beaten World Number 1, Magnus Carlsen Airthings Masters Online Chess Tournament. Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves.

Young Indian Grandmaster @rpragchess stunned world No 1 @MagnusCarlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament. Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves. pic.twitter.com/wk3JkMcN8t — DD India (@DDIndialive) February 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)