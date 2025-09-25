One of India's most promising young chess stars, R Praggnanandhaa was spotted playing Jenga. Praggnanandhaa shared a video on social media, where in front of him was not a chessboard, but rather Jenga pieces. He was trying to balance the pieces stacked on each other and trying to take one out cautiously. In the caption he wrote, 'Chess needs focus, but Jenga tests your nerves too. Great to unwind and share some laughs with friends during free time!' Fans loved to see their favourite chess star taking his time off and trying his hands in other games and the video went viral in no time. Who Is Vaishali Rameshbabu? Here's All About India's 84th Grandmaster Who Won FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2025.

Indian Chess Star R Praggnanandhaa Plays Jenga

Chess needs focus, but Jenga tests your nerves too. Great to unwind and share some laughs with friends during free time! pic.twitter.com/xY6cXJDJwT — Praggnanandhaa (@rpraggnachess) September 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)