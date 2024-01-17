Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has created history as he has surpassed Viswanathan Anand and became the no. 1 Indian Ranked Chess player. R Praggnanandhaa went on to defeat the World Champion Ding Liren in Tata Steel Masters 2024. R Praggnanandhaa has also become the second Chess player after Vishwanathan Anand to defeat a reigning World Champion of Chess. Sumit Nagal Secures Prize Money of INR 98 Lakh After Australian Open 2024 First Round Victory Against Alexander Bublik.

R Praggnanandhaa Defeats World Champion Ding Liren

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeats the World Champion!! In the 4th round of Tata Steel Masters 2023, Pragg played a fantastic game with the Black pieces to take down GM Ding Liren. With this win, Praggnanandhaa is now the second Indian after Vishy Anand to defeat a reigning… pic.twitter.com/1XpDE98Pj4 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) January 16, 2024

Pragg is the New India No.1!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)