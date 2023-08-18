Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has surely made his mother proud! The 19-year-old from Chennai became the first Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to enter the semifinals of the Chess World Cup when he beat Arjun Egiasi 5-4 in a marathon quarterfinal showdown. The young chess star's mother stood on the side and smiled at him as he was being interviewed at the event. Later, she was also seen sitting alone and wiping tears of joy. Pictures of these have gone viral on social media. R Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian After Viswanathan Anand To Enter Semifinals of Chess World Cup, Achieves Feat With Victory Over Arjun Egiasi.

R Praggnanandhaa’s Mother Gets Emotional As He Enters Chess World Cup Semis

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)