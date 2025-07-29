Grandmaster Nihal Sarin became only the second Indian after Arjun Erigaisi to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025 happening in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. Now he is all set to clash with Arjun in the Esports Chess World Cup clash on July 29, Tuesday. The Nihal Sarin vs Arjun Erigaisi Esports Chess World Cup 2025 match has a scheduled start time of 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the match will not be available on TV channels, although fans can get the live streaming viewing option on SonyLiv mobile app and website in Hindi and also on Chess.com YouTube channel. Earlier, 12 players were finalised in the EWC roster for chess through the two-leg Champions Chess Tour 2025 including Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Ian Nepomniachtchi. Nine other players, including Arjun Erigaisi of India confirmed their spots through the second leg of CCT, the Chess.com Classic 2025. S8UL’s Nihal Sarin Qualifies for Esports World Cup 2025 With Stellar Performance in Last Chance Qualifiers.

Arjun Erigaisi vs Nihal Sarin Esports Chess World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)